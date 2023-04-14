Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 3
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 3

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 3 – 9 April 2023:

  • The incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is essentially stable compared to the previous week of monitoring. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a substantially stable bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

  • The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and the most fragile population groups, represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

