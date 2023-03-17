Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 6
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 6

by admin
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 6

Here are the headlines of the control room monitoring for the week 6 – 12 March 2023:

  • The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is stable compared to the previous monitoring week. The impact on hospitals is slightly decreasing with a decreasing bed occupancy rate in medical areas and stable in intensive care.

  • We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of the vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic. The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both from previous infection and from vaccination.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  what is this eating disorder. Symptoms, psychological causes and remedies - breaking latest news

You may also like

Medical masks – what does FFP1 to FFP3...

Too much homework doesn’t make learning easier

Why drink lemon water in the morning? Here...

Justin Bieber has shingles in his ear: “Unusual...

Sleep medicine, the commitment of the regional health...

Second report on the experience with preimplantation genetic...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – gold horse lint g...

Candida auris: what we know about the pathogenic...

Medicine chest: funds for the emergency cabinet |...

Immunotherapy by Frankfurt researchers against prostate cancer successful

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy