Simple seasonal cooling o Covid-19? The only way to know is to do a test. It has always been like this, but over the months (now years) of the pandemic – let’s face it – many have lost the good habit, especially in the absence of symptoms that were, at personal discretion, striking. Yet it really should be done. It seems, in fact, that the demonstrations more frequent than Sars-Cov-2 infection are changingmerging with those of the seasonal ailments: loss of taste and smell are now uncommon symptoms, and even fever and persistent cough lose ground compared to sore throat, stuffy nose e sneezing.

This is what emerges from theinvestigation of a team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard and King’s College London, who, through a app of their creation (Zoe Covid Study), they have collected information on the symptoms of millions of users who tested positive for coronavirus. In the last period, they argue, the rankings of the most frequent manifestations are changing, also in relation to the vaccination status. There may be several reasons, they add, since higher degree of immunity of the population that avoids serious illness in most cases, to the fact that now, with the return to school, they could get sick more young.

For those who are fully vaccinated

According to the data collected, the people who declare themselves fully vaccinated they reported in general fewer symptoms and for a short period of time, which suggests they recovered quickly. The most frequent manifestations were in order: sore throat, a runny nose, stuffy nose, persistent cough e headache. Loss of smell (anosmia), fever and shortness of breath, which still today are counted among the most characteristic symptoms of Covid-19 on institutional sites, finish in sixth, eighth and twenty-ninth place respectively.

For those who only have one dose of the vaccine

On the other hand, among people who have not completed the vaccination course, the most common symptom of Covid-19 is headachefollowed by a runny nose, sore throat they sneezing frequent. There persistent cough it ranks fifth, the only representative of the original disease indicators.

For those who are not vaccinated

For i not vaccinated the most common symptomatology is more similar to the “classic” profile of Covid-19. I top five among the symptoms are in order headache, sore throat, a runny nose, fever e persistent cough. Al ninth place for frequency the loss of smell, while the shortness of breath remains in the thirtieth position. On the other hand, as already evidenced by other researches, the virus has evolved over time and with it its manifestations.

Watch out for sneezing!

An interesting note, according to the researchers, is that vaccinated people and even more those who have not completed the vaccination course report more often frequent sneezing. Not a serious symptom for the individual, but sneezing is one of the most effective ways of dissemination for the coronavirus. For this reason, the team of researchers suggests to those who, despite being relatively well, start sneezing frequently to do a test to detect the presence of Sars-Cov-2 and to wear the mask so as to limit the opportunities for contagion. Especially if he lives and works with vulnerable people.

The limits of the investigation

There are obviously gods limits in this survey. First of all, a check iron of the information, which are those reported by users who choose to share their data through the company’s app. Secondly, it is not possible to know which variant of Sars-Cov-2 has infected every user, nor therefore understand if there are symptomatological differences. Beyond the vaccination status, finally, it is not possible to know how many times a person has actually come into contact with Sars-Cov-2, and therefore what his degree of immunization.