In the last year, the proportion of Covid diagnoses among those under the age of 50 has decreased significantly, while from the age of 50 it has progressively increased. An ‘ups and downs’ in the age of positives that could be explained by the fact that, among the youngest, now that the Green Pass is no longer there, up to two out of three diagnoses could be submerged, i.e. homemade and not communicated to the local health authority This is highlighted by an analysis based on data updated in November, published on the online site of the journal Epidemiology and Prevention of the Italian Association of Epidemiology, edited by Maria Teresa Giraudo, Cesare Cislaghi and Manuele Falcone.

In the first two years of the Covid pandemic, the age distribution of diagnoses was fairly constant and homogeneous between the young and elderly population. From January to November 2022, however, the age distribution of diagnoses saw the proportion of infected young people progressively decrease and that of the over 50s increase. “The numbers suggest that, on average, among the under 50s they were notified in November only one in three diagnoses and therefore there could have been about 840,000 more infections than those recorded,” the researchers note. “The hypothesis – the epidemiologist Cislaghi clarified to ANSA – is that part of this variation is due to the fact that among young people there are more unnotified self-diagnoses. This change is difficult to interpret in any other way. Young people, d ‘on the other hand, they are more often asymptomatic, while the elderly, on the one hand, have more symptoms and on the other hand swabs more often, perhaps for hospitalization or day hospital access “.