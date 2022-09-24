news-img” onclick=”openPopup(myItems);”>
The interior of a hospital © ANSA
There are 22,265 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 21,085. The victims are 43, down from yesterday (49). The rate is 14.6% up from 13.9% yesterday.
