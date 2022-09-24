Home Health Covid: 22,265 positive, 43 victims. Rate at 14.6% – Health
Health

Covid: 22,265 positive, 43 victims. Rate at 14.6% – Health

There are 22,265 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 21,085. The victims are 43, down from yesterday (49). The rate is 14.6% up from 13.9% yesterday.

