The numbers of the pandemic –

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,241,369. There are 138 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than Wednesday in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 9. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,350 (-66). The currently positive are 412,735, compared to yesterday 372 less. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 176,775.