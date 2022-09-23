Home Health Covid, 22,527 new cases out of 165,415 swabs and another 60 deaths
Covid, 22,527 new cases out of 165,415 swabs and another 60 deaths

Covid, 22,527 new cases out of 165,415 swabs and another 60 deaths

The numbers of the pandemic –

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,241,369. There are 138 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than Wednesday in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 9. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,350 (-66). The currently positive are 412,735, compared to yesterday 372 less. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 176,775.


