The positivity rate rises to 13.6%. The healed are 22,835. Intensive (-8) and hospitalizations (-66) declining
The numbers of the pandemic –
The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,241,369. There are 138 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than Wednesday in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 9. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,350 (-66). The currently positive are 412,735, compared to yesterday 372 less. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 176,775.