There are 28,509, a decrease compared to yesterday, the new infections from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 33,876), according to data from the Ministry of Health. There are 20 victims (38 were notified yesterday). The positivity rate is 19.3% (yesterday at 18.7%). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out are 147,359 compared to 180,241 of the previous day.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,529,252, as emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 133 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between entries and exits (yesterday they were 138), or 5 less, while the daily admissions are 10. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are instead 4,292 (yesterday they were 4,181), or 111 more . The currently positives are 467,949. 21,884,153 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 177,150.