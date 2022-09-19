news-txt”>

There are 12,082 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 17,154. The victims are 32, down from 38 yesterday. The rate is at 12.4%, essentially stable compared to 12.2% yesterday.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,161,016. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. 157 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 7 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits, while the daily entries are 21. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,420 (-54). The currently positive are 428,054, compared to yesterday 1,103 more. 21,556,384 (+10,946) have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 176,578.