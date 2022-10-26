The numbers of the pandemic – There are 227 patients admitted to intensive care (on Tuesday they were 232) in the balance between entries and exits, while the daily admissions were 24. There are 7,019 hospitalized in ordinary wards, compared to 7,106 the previous day. The total number of coronavirus cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,443,429. The currently positives are 498,269. 22,766,314 have been discharged and healed, while since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 178,846 deaths.

Ema: new wave expected – The pandemic is not over. In the coming weeks, a new wave of Covid cases is expected linked to new Omicron sub-variants “. This is the warning of the head of the Ema vaccination strategy, Marco Cavaleri. Only last week, added Cavaleri,” the variant of Omicron BQ1 it has been identified in at least 5 countries in Europe and the ECDC expects variant BQ1 and its sub-variant BQ1.1 to become the dominant strains from mid-November to early December. “

Best (Fiaso): “The danger of a new wave is not ruled out” – The president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore, writes in a note: “The situation in hospitals is of substantial stability, but the danger of a new wave is not excluded”, stating that “attention must be kept high and the onset monitored and the spread of new variants and in the meantime continue with the vaccination campaign for the fourth dose for the elderly, immunocompromised and more generally frail with other pathologies, pregnant women. Currently, in fact, only 30% of the audience of recipients of the second booster dose he is protected because he received the fourth dose or because he contracted the infection: this is still a very low percentage “.

Melons: we will not replicate the restrictive model against Covid – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her speech for confidence in the Chamber, said: “We cannot exclude a new wave of Covid or the emergence of a new pandemic in the future. But we can learn from the past to be ready” adding that “Italy has adopted the most restrictive measures in the entire West, severely limiting the fundamental freedoms of individuals and economic activities, but despite this it is among the states that have recorded the worst data in terms of mortality and infections. Something not it worked and so I want to say right now that we will not replicate that model under any circumstances “.

Hope: maybe Meloni is afraid of displeasing the no vax? – The words of the Prime Minister on Covid management in Italy did not leave the former Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, indifferent, who replied. “The Italian model has always placed the protection of the right to health and the centrality of scientific evidence at the center. It is a pity that Meloni has not yet emerged from the electoral campaign. Not a word about vaccines, which were the fundamental factor in closing the most recent phase. lasts “, concluding:” Are you still afraid of displeasing the no vax who voted for you? “.