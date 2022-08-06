I’m 38,219 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 42,976 infected. The victims are 175, up from 161 yesterday. The rate is 17%, stable from 17.7% yesterday. A total of 223,852 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, there are 351 patients admitted to intensive care, 11 fewer than yesterday, while daily admissions are 24. On the other hand, 9,397 hospitalized patients in ordinary wards, ie 337 fewer than yesterday.

Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,147,179, or 28,115 fewer than yesterday. A total of 21,251,774 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 172,904. The discharged and healed are 19,931,691 with an increase of 66,155.

The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy is still decreasing at national level and is 533 per 100,000 inhabitants (29/07/2022 -04/08/2022) compared to 727 per 100,000 inhabitants (22/07/2022 -28 / 07/2022). This is indicated by the weekly monitoring at the control room examination.

The share of Covid-19 reinfections goes from 12.6% to 13.1% out of the total number of reported cases. This is highlighted by the cards of the Higher Institute of Health that accompany the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the trend of Covid which continue to mark an increase in the phenomenon.

Average Rt is also down calculated on symptomatic cases which was equal to 0.90 (range 0.82-1.06), a decrease compared to the previous week when it touched 1.03. The transmissibility index based on hospitalized cases is also decreasing e below the epidemic threshold: Rt 0.82 (0.80-0.84) at 07/26/2022 compared to Rt 0.95 at 07/19/2022.

The Covid contagiousness index, the RT, it hadn’t been that low since June 17thwhen it was recorded at 0.83.

“The improving data – underlines Minister Roberto Speranza – must not make us think that it is over. We must continue to keep the level of attention high, protect the most vulnerable and continue the vaccination campaign”.

The ICU employment rate is falling to 3.6% as of August 4th against 4.1% as of July 28th. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 15.2% against 17.0% in the same reference periods.

The percentage of cases detected through the contact tracing activity – underlines the higher health institute in the usual weekly monitoring – is stable compared to the previous week (12% against 12%). There was a slight increase in the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms (44% versus 43%), and a slight decrease in the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (44% versus 46%). The current situation characterized by high incidence does not allow a precise mapping of the contacts of the cases, as evidenced by the low percentage of cases detected through the tracing activity.

TREND IN THE REGIONS

Abruzzo (931), Marche (775), Veneto (747) are the three regions with the highest incidence of Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Lombardy has the lowest value at 392. This can be read in the table on decision-making indicators that accompanies the monitoring that ANSA was able to view.

In the medical area, the highest occupancy of beds is in Umbria (35.6%), followed by Calabria (29.9%) and Liguria (25.5%). The lowest value is in Piedmont at 7 , 7% compared to a national average of 15.2. For the intensive the highest value in Sardinia (7.4%), Calabria (5.85), and Emilia (5.7%) with an average of 3.6%.

The interim strategic indications for the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the school environment were published today. The document, which concerns the schools of the first and second cycle of education, was developed by ISS, with the ministries of health and education and the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces. On the one hand, standard prevention measures (from masks to sanitization) are proposed for the beginning of the school year that take into account the current framework, but also further interventions to be modulated based on the risk assessment.