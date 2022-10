In Italy there are 38,969 new coronavirus cases in the face of 215,672 swabs performed (while the day before the increase was 40,580 with 216,511 tests).

In the last 24 hours, another 73 deaths have been recorded (compared to 98 on Friday) for a total, since the beginning of the pandemic, which reaches 177,956). In intensive care, 252 patients (+8) are hospitalized while 29,169 are recovered. Positive rate of 18.1% (down from 18.7% the day before).