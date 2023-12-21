Covid, 4 billion worth of vaccines was thrown away in EU countries during the pandemic

Listen to the audio version of the article

«At least 215 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines purchased by EU countries at the height of the pandemic have been thrown away, with an estimated cost to taxpayers of 4 billion euros. And this is almost certainly an underestimate.” This is what an analysis by Politico reveals, which is based «on data from 19 European countries, 15 which provided us with direct figures and four which were reported by local media. Some data dates back to this month, while the oldest dates back to December 2022. Germany, for example, provided Politico with data relating to its waste in June”, reads the article published on Politico.eu.

Italy comes in second place, preceded by Germany. “The number of wasted vaccines tends to correspond to the size of the countries, with Germany having 83 million discarded doses and Luxembourg just under half a million,” writes Politico.eu. The doses thrown away in Italy, according to Politico, are just over 49.1 million, followed by the Netherlands (16.28 million), Spain (13.87 million), Romania (9.77 million). The data was collected between June and December. The figures included for Sweden, Portugal, Ireland and Spain were not collected directly but through local media, the newspaper recalls.

Calculations based on available data show that European countries have discarded an average of 0.7 vaccines for each of their citizens. At the top of the ranking is Estonia, which has thrown away more than one dose per inhabitant, followed closely by Germany. Italy “wasted” an average of 0.83 per person. It is not easy to find out how many vaccines have been thrown away. Several countries, including France, the EU’s second most populous country, are reluctant to reveal the extent of waste, but the projection puts the figure above 300 million doses. Politico Europe’s calculations are based on data from 19 European states: 15 that provided direct data and four whose volumes were reported by local media. Some data dates back to this month, the oldest to December 2022.