Home » Covid, 4 billion worth of vaccines was thrown away in EU countries during the pandemic
Health

Covid, 4 billion worth of vaccines was thrown away in EU countries during the pandemic

by admin
Covid, 4 billion worth of vaccines was thrown away in EU countries during the pandemic

Listen to the audio version of the article

«At least 215 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines purchased by EU countries at the height of the pandemic have been thrown away, with an estimated cost to taxpayers of 4 billion euros. And this is almost certainly an underestimate.” This is what an analysis by Politico reveals, which is based «on data from 19 European countries, 15 which provided us with direct figures and four which were reported by local media. Some data dates back to this month, while the oldest dates back to December 2022. Germany, for example, provided Politico with data relating to its waste in June”, reads the article published on Politico.eu.

Italy comes in second place, preceded by Germany. “The number of wasted vaccines tends to correspond to the size of the countries, with Germany having 83 million discarded doses and Luxembourg just under half a million,” writes Politico.eu. The doses thrown away in Italy, according to Politico, are just over 49.1 million, followed by the Netherlands (16.28 million), Spain (13.87 million), Romania (9.77 million). The data was collected between June and December. The figures included for Sweden, Portugal, Ireland and Spain were not collected directly but through local media, the newspaper recalls.

Calculations based on available data show that European countries have discarded an average of 0.7 vaccines for each of their citizens. At the top of the ranking is Estonia, which has thrown away more than one dose per inhabitant, followed closely by Germany. Italy “wasted” an average of 0.83 per person. It is not easy to find out how many vaccines have been thrown away. Several countries, including France, the EU’s second most populous country, are reluctant to reveal the extent of waste, but the projection puts the figure above 300 million doses. Politico Europe’s calculations are based on data from 19 European states: 15 that provided direct data and four whose volumes were reported by local media. Some data dates back to this month, the oldest to December 2022.

You may also like

Is a vegan diet bad for your health?...

The Importance of Early Diagnosis and Treatment for...

Prettau herb meadow – Sciroppo all heritage mountaineers

They always lied to you about yogurt! It’s...

ADUC – Health – Article

Graduation of New Doctors and Nurses in Critical...

Doping substances, from 1 January 2024 pharmacists can...

Covid, the JN.1 variant increases the risk of...

Operated to remove the appendix, but after the...

Intercultural Health: Bridging Traditional and Western Medicine for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy