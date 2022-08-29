Home Health Covid: 41 deaths, 17,647 positive. Rate at 15% – Medicine
Covid: 41 deaths, 17,647 positive. Rate at 15%

Covid: 41 deaths, 17,647 positive. Rate at 15%

There are 17,647 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 21,805. The victims are 41, down from 80 yesterday. The swabs carried out are 117,767. The rate is 15%, up from yesterday, which was 13.8%. There are 229 patients admitted to intensive care (+2), while daily admissions are 11. On the other hand, 5,628 patients are admitted to ordinary wards, 40 fewer in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 679,894, compared to yesterday 2,681 less. Discharged and healed are 20,951,268 (+20,287) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,806,509 that of deaths is 175,347

