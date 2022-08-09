news-txt”>

There are 43,084 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 11,976 infected. There are 177 victims, up from 113 yesterday. The rate is 15.8%, like yesterday. A total of 272,495 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 331 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday, while daily admissions are 38. On the other hand, there are 8,816 hospitalized in ordinary wards, ie 236 fewer than yesterday.

Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,018,327, or 35,840 fewer than yesterday. A total of 21,368,480 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 173,426. The discharged and healed are 20,176,727 with an increase of 78,741.