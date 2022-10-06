The numbers of the pandemic –

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,692,912. There are 180 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between entries and exits (Wednesday they were 171), while the daily entries are 30. The admitted to the ordinary wards are 5,188 (the previous day they were 5,073). The currently positives are 508,524. 22,007,032 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 177,356.