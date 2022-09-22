news-txt”>

There are 21,190 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 28,395. The victims are 46, down from yesterday (60).

The rate is at 12.7%, down from 13.7% yesterday.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,218,846. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. 146 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 4 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits, while the daily entries are 9. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,416 (-79). The currently positive are 413,107, compared to yesterday 960 less. 21,629,024 (+22,102) have been discharged and healed, while the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 176,715.