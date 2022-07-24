news-txt”>

There are 51,208 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 68,170 infected. The victims are instead 77 compared to 116 yesterday. The rate is at 19.5%, stable compared to yesterday when it was at 19.4%. A total of 262,032 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 405 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, while daily admissions are 28. On the other hand, there are 10,925 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 68 more than yesterday .

Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,429,865, or 1,995 fewer than yesterday. In total, 20,660,065 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 170,875. The discharged and healed are 19,059,325 with an increase of 53,793.

The Rt contagion index fell below 1that is, below the epidemic threshold, as it was the last time in the very first days of June. This is indicated by the research groups that calculate the indices equivalent to the RT elaborated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, but with techniques that allow for more up-to-date values. The physicists, epidemiologists and statisticians of the CovidTrends site indicate that the index equivalent to RT, called Covindex, is 0.9; the CovidStat website of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates the value 0.97, intermediate between 1.01 and 0.94