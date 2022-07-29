There are 54,088 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 60,381 infected. The victims are 244, up from 199 yesterday. The rate is at 19.2%, down from yesterday when it was at 20.3%. A total of 281,658 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 400 patients admitted to intensive care (6 less than yesterday), while daily admissions are 38. On the other hand, 10,768 patients are admitted to ordinary wards, compared to 143 fewer yesterday.

A sequence attributable to the Covid sub-variant BA.2.75 (the so-called ‘Centaurus’) it was also recorded in Italy in the 11-17 July sampling. It can be read in the epidemiological update and risk monitoring sheets of the Istituto Superiore di Sanita ‘. In the period 18-24 July BA.5 was present in 86% of cases in Italy, followed by BA.4 (11.6%), BA.2 (1.6%) and BA.1 (0.8%).

Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1.323.264, or 29.065 less than yesterday. A total of 20,952,476 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 171,882. The discharged and healed are 19,457,330 with an increase of 83,238.

The weekly incidence of Covid cases at the national level and the RT contagiousness index drop. The incidence reaches 727 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (for the week 22/07/2022 -28/07/2022) compared to 977 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week. In the period 6 – 19 July 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.03 (range 1.02-1.04), a decrease compared to the previous week when it was 1.23. The latter remains but above the epidemic threshold. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.

The Rt index, which reached 1.03 this week, had recorded a similar value on June 24th when it hit 1.07. The previous week, on 17 June, it had fallen to 0.83 while on 1 July it had risen to 1.30. The maximum value of the peak of this latest wave was reached with an Rt of 1.4 on 8 July last. The incidence, now at 727, was 763 on July 1st, while the maximum had been reached with a national average value of 1,158 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on July 15th.

The employment rate in intensive care for Covid patients is stable at 4.1% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of July 28) compared to 4.1% on July 21. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops slightly to 17.0% (as of July 28) compared to 17.1% on July 21.

There are two regions with an incidence that exceeds the threshold of 1000 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants: Abruzzo with a value of 1234.3 and the Marche at 1018.1. For the occupancy of beds in the medical area, the highest values ​​are recorded in Umbria (44%), Calabria (36.1%) and Valle D’Aosta (35%). For the employment of intensive care, Sardinia records 7.8% and three regions, Calabria, Lazio and Sicily, all reach 6.3%. This is what the table on decision-making indicators that accompanies the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring that ANSA was able to view indicates.