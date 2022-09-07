news-txt”>

There are 17,574 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 24,855. The victims are 57, down from 80 yesterday. The swabs made are 163,107. The rate is 10.7%, down from 12.2% yesterday.

There are 184 patients admitted to intensive care, one less than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 27. On the other hand, 4,299 hospitalized patients in ordinary wards, 160 fewer in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 555,745, compared to yesterday 15,599 less. Discharged and healed are 21,255,541 (+33,112) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,987,295, that of deaths is 176,009