The new Covid-19 infected people registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 13,316) are 58,885, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 60 (47 were notified yesterday). The positivity rate is 20.1% (yesterday at 15.5%). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out were 293,096 compared to 85,693 of the previous day.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,602,840, as emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 155 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between entries and exits (yesterday they were 140), or 15 more, while the daily admissions are 37. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 4,814 (yesterday they were 4,520), that is 294 more . The currently positives are 491,811. 21,933,772 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 177,257.