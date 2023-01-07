news-txt”>

In the unvaccinated against Covid-19 in the age group between 60 and 79 the mortality rate is triple compared to those vaccinated with three doses and almost six times higher than those vaccinated with the fourth dose for less than 120 days. This was indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), in its extended report on “Surveillance, the impact of infections and vaccine efficacy”.

Again in the age group between 60 and 79 years (data from 18 November to 18 December 2022) the hospitalization rate of unvaccinated people in ordinary wards is 2.5 times higher than those vaccinated with three doses and 3.5 times higher than to those vaccinated with 4 doses for less than 120 days; the hospitalization rate in intensive care is almost triple in the unvaccinated compared to those vaccinated with two doses and quadruple compared to those vaccinated with 4 doses for less than 120 days. In the age group over 80, for the unvaccinated, the hospitalization rate is four times higher than for those vaccinated with three doses, almost six times higher than for those vaccinated with four doses for less than 120 days and 3.5 times higher compared to those vaccinated with four doses for over 120 days. In the same age group, the rate of hospitalization in intensive care is almost six times higher than those vaccinated with three doses, ten times higher than those vaccinated with four doses for less than 120 days and five times higher than those vaccinated with four doses over 120 days. Still in the over 80s, the data for the period between 11 November and 11 December 2022 indicate that the mortality rate is almost six times higher than for those vaccinated with three doses and, respectively, almost 11 times and almost five times higher than those vaccinated with three doses for less than 120 days and for more than 120 days.

Germany advises against unnecessary travel to China

Germany “advises against” non-essential trips to China, due to the Covid epidemic in the country. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.