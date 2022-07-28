news-txt”>

There are 60,381 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 63,837. The victims are 199, down from 207 yesterday. The rate is at 20.3%, down slightly from yesterday when it was 21%. A total of 296,304 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 406 patients are hospitalized in intensive care (18 less than yesterday), while daily admissions are 49. On the other hand, 10,911 patients are hospitalized in ordinary wards, compared to 183 fewer than yesterday.