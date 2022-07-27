There are 63,837 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 88,221. The victims are 207, down from 253 yesterday. The rate is 21%, up from yesterday when it was 19.7%. A total of 317,720 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 424 patients are admitted to intensive care, while 47 daily admissions are. On the other hand, 11,094 patients are admitted to ordinary wards, 30 fewer than yesterday. Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,380,127, or 15,306 fewer than yesterday. A total of 20,837,233 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 171,439. The discharged and healed are 19,285,667 with an increase of 79,499.

The curve of Covid hospitalizations in the medical area changes and, after the last month on the rise, the number of patients marks a slight decrease -2%while the figure for intensive care remains stable. In the July 19 survey, the number of patients had increased by 17%. In the last week from 19 to 26 July in hospitals belonging to the sentinel network of Fiaso also for cases of patients with Covid, whose growth had been significant in the last period, there is a decrease (-4.2%). The percentage of resuscitation occupancy remains low: 4.9% of the total number of Covid patients.

However, patients found incidentally positive for pre-admission swab but arrived in hospital to treat other pathologies, represent 56% of the total Covid patients, observes Fiaso. “In line with the trend of declining infections we record the first drop in hospitalizations of this summer epidemic wave linked to the omicron 5 variant“, comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore.

The analysis finds that 75% of Covid patients admitted to hospitals have an average age of 73 and have been vaccinated for over six months. “An even greater commitment is therefore required for the vaccination campaign aimed at administering the fourth dose to the frail and over 60” explains Fiaso. “We must prevent the issue of vaccines from becoming a cause of electoral controversy. On the contrary, a shared and responsible effort by the political forces in favor of vaccination is needed. winter. ” concludes the president of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, Giovanni Migliore.

The number of hospitalized children also decreases: admissions mark a -21.6%. Among the youngest, in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the sentinel network of Fiaso, the 0-4 year old class is always the most affected (65% of hospitalized), children under six months are 23 % of the total. Only one patient in intensive care. This is what the weekly report of Fiaso reports on hospital occupations of Covid and Covid patients.