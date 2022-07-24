news-txt”>

There are 68,170 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 71,075. The victims are instead 116 compared to 155 yesterday. The rate is at 19.4%, down rcompared to yesterday when it was at 20.8%. A total of 350,630 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 408 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, while daily admissions are 52. The number of hospitalized in ordinary wards is instead 10,857, 87 less than yesterday. Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,431,860, or 17,579 less than yesterday. In total, 20,608,190 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 170,798. The discharged and healed are 19,005,532 with an increase of 86,637.

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Italy has increased by 12%; in the same period the cases reported with asymptomatic initial clinical status increased from 74% to 76%. This was indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in its “Extended report on Covid-19: surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy.

“In this phase, characterized by the circulation of highly transmissible variants, it is likely that there has also been an increase in the proportion of people who have had an infection not notified to the surveillance systems for reasons related to both lack of diagnosis and ‘self-diagnosis’ . This phenomenon could lead to the underestimation of the incidence rate, and therefore of the relative risk, and of the vaccine efficacy “, notes the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.