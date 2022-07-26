Home Health Covid, 88,221 new cases with 446,718 swabs and another 253 deaths
Covid, 88,221 new cases with 446,718 swabs and another 253 deaths

The total number of patients admitted to ordinary wards is 11,124 (+43 compared to the day before), according to the daily bulletin released by the Ministry of Health. There are 61 admissions to intensive care a day. In home isolation there are 1,383,875 patients while the currently positive in our country are 1,395,433. The total number of cases since the beginning of the emergency rises to 20,772,833.

Never so many victims since the end of February

– The figure of 253 victims for Covid is the highest in the last five months. A similar increase, in fact, dates back to February 23, when the deaths were 252. It went even worse the previous day, February 22, when the bulletin recorded 322 victims.


