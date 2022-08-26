news-txt”>

There are 21,998 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 23,438. The victims are 99, up from 84 yesterday. The swabs made are 148,412. The rate is 14.8%, down from yesterday, which was 15.2%. 231 patients are admitted to intensive care (-3), while there are 20 daily admissions.

On the other hand, the hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 5,827, 177 fewer in the last 24 hours. The currently positive are 697,822, compared to yesterday 13,490 less. Discharged and healed are 20,894,012 (+35,386) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,767,060 and that of deaths is 175,226.