According to an open-label controlled prospective study conducted by Luca Cegolon of the University of Trieste and Giuseppe Mastrangelo of the University of Padua, a saline solution-based nasal spray would be able to reduce the swab positivity by 2 days to reveal Sars-CoV-2, compared to patients treated with standard therapy. This, called 'Trial Clinico Renaissance' (Regressed Nasal Infectivity and Shedding of SARS-CoV-2 by Achieving Negativization for COVID-19 Earlier), was carried out with the support of the otorhinolaryngology unit of the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso.

What the study says deepening Covid, spray vaccines: 100 under development According to what emerged from the research, the component responsible for the antiviral effect would seem to be sea water, already famous for its great antiviral and antimicrobial properties. Starting from the assumption that the main route of entry of the virus into the human body is the nose, and with this the other airways such as the throat and bronchi, the research has focused precisely on this aspect to investigate the role of sea water. Indeed, this would stimulate the glands of the nasal mucosa to produce hypochlorous acid (HClO), reducing the effect of the virus.

And give In order to prove the research, 108 patients affected by Covid-19 were involved: these, recruited from the Covid-19 point of Treviso between February and March 2022, therefore during the Omicron wave, were subsequently divided into two groups. One of 50 receiving standard Covid-19 therapy and saline-based nasal spray treatment, and one of 58 receiving standard Covid-19 therapy only. The first group received the saline solution 3 times a day, then once every eight hours: from this it emerged that in the first five days of treatment, patients treated with nasal saline solution became negative on average 2 days before the controls. See also The dog barks all night, the neighbor does not sleep and the owner has to compensate him. It was decided by the Supreme Court: "It is a damage to health"

Covid in Italy In Italy, according to the new independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation referring to the week between 25 November and 1 December, an increase was recorded in ordinary hospitalizations with positivity to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus (+11.1%) and hospitalizations in intensive care (+28%), compared to the previous week. While the new cases of Covid-19 remain substantially stable (227,420 against 229,122 in the previous week), deaths, however, rise from 580 to 635, i.e. 55 more, 14 of which refer to previous periods (+9.5% ).

Health and wellness Covid, the symptoms of the new Cerberus and Gryphon variants The most recent mutations of the virus tend to manifest themselves “especially in the upper respiratory tract, causing flu-like symptoms, such as colds, pesky cough and sore throat”. This was confirmed by the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco The rise of the infections of Covid-19 in this period it is explained by the experts also with the presence of new variants, among which Cerberus e Gryphondirectly related to Omicron 5 and particularly adept at circumventing the protection of vaccines. But how to recognize situations in which these variants have actually infected? The premise of the doctors, as also reported “The Republic” is that, at least to date, you don’t need to wait to have a high fever or struggle to breathe to test yourself through a tamponbut it is definitely better to activate as soon as you perceive some details warnings Between subvariants more recent than the coronavirus, the one that grew the most was BQ.1note just how Cerberusdetected in a third of the total samples sequenced, while in the United States it caused about half of the new cases See also Hepatitis alarm, the cure for Delta arrives