Codename: TriSb92. It is a molecule developed by a team of researchers from the University of Helsinki which, if administered nasally, is extremely effective in preventing the disease caused by all the known variants of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. A discovery that brings science closer to the finish line of an anti-Covid nasal spray, able to offer a shield effect even against contagion. Precisely as it aims to prevent both the transmission and spread of the virus, explain the experts describing the results of their tests on Nature Communicationsthe molecule may be a key tool in preparing against future pandemics.
In laboratory animal studies, it has been confirmed that the molecule offers effective protection against coronavirus infection: it identifies a region in the Spike protein common to all current variants of the virus and inhibits its functioning. “The experiments conducted in cell cultures – explains the postdoctoral researcher Anna R. Mäkelä of the research group of the professor Kalle Saksela – indicate that” the protection “also includes the most recent variants, including XBB”, christened on social networks Gryphon, “BF7 and BQ.1.1” Cerberus. The animal models, highlight the scientists, have also shown that, “unlike the masks”, the molecule can, if sprayed into the nose, prevent infection even after a few hours of exposure.