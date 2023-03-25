It was developed by the University of Helsinki and is very effective in preventing the disease. With all the variations

Codename: TriSb92. It is a molecule developed by a team of researchers from the University of Helsinki which, if administered nasally, is extremely effective in preventing the disease caused by all the known variants of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. A discovery that brings science closer to the finish line of an anti-Covid nasal spray, able to offer a shield effect even against contagion. Precisely as it aims to prevent both the transmission and the spread of the …