Covid is advancing, with the infections rising and the Asl of Caserta relaunching the vaccination campaign in the health districts.

From 2 January, in fact, the anti-covid 19 vaccinations will be ensured directly by the health districts. In Caserta you can go to the Palazzo della Salute; in Maddaloni in the district headquarters at Parco Giuliana. And again in viale Europa in Aversa, in via Garcia Lorca in Succivo, in corso Italia in Teverola, in via Avezzana in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, in via Palasciano in Capua, at the polyclinic of Mondragone and Castel Volturno. In Sessa Aurunca and Marcianise, on the other hand, you can go to the hospital to get the vaccine.