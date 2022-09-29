To stop Covid, nitroglycerin antivirals arrive. Although we all know it as an explosive, in very small doses this chemical compound has a vasodilatory action and relaxes vascular smooth muscle, so much so that it is used in the treatment of angina.

Now scientists at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego have created a new drug, NMT5, capable of temporarily altering Ace2 receptors so that Sars-Cov-2, in any of its variants, cannot attach itself to human cells.