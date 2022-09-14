After the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (Ema), the scientific technical commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) ago today gave the green light to the Covid vaccine adapted against sub-variants Omicron 4 e 5. Previously, Aifa had already approved the first vaccine adapted against the sub-variant Omicron 1. It was “decided to make available the use of the Comirnaty Original / Omicron BA.4-5 bivalent vaccine, approved by Ema, as a dose booster for all subjects covered by the authorized indication”, reads a note. The approval of the two compounds to prevent the disease triggered by the Sars Cov 2 coronavirus after such a short time has generated perplexity and confusion among patients and even doctors. The most frequently asked question is whether the vaccine approved for only ten days is in fact outdated. The answer of the scientists is no, but communication as it happened in the past has not helped.

“Many, many patients, but also colleagues, are bombarding us with questions about the updated” anti-Covid “vaccines, those approved last week and those that will arrive very soon. There was a communication problem on this issue, it is useless to go around it ”, Pier Luigi Bartoletti, deputy national secretary of Fimmg, told beraking latest news Salute Italian Federation of Family Doctors. “I say that there is no old or new vaccine – Bartoletti remarks – But still today it is not that there is a queue outside the clinic to make the recall. So many people had the disease between June and July, so now they can’t do the booster because the 120 days have to pass. Here it should be made clear that the problem is not fourth or fifth dose, but that the booster with the updated vaccine it must be done by people, elderly or not, who have other diseases or a weakened immune system. They don’t have to wait for the latest update ”.

In the opinion of the AIFA CTS, at the moment there are no elements to express a preferential opinion on the different bivalent vaccines available (original strain BA.1 and BA.4-5): “All of them increase the protection against different variants and help to maintain optimal protection against Covid-19. In fact, even the bivalent BA.1 vaccine has been shown to induce, against the BA.5 variant, an antibody response greater than that of the original vaccine “. Both BA.1 and BA.4-5 vaccines, a note explains, are recommended for anyone over 60 or for those with risk factors.

The data tells us that boosters upgraded to Omicron 1 they have a very similar ability to produce antibodies compared to the bivalent vaccine adapted against Omicron Ba.4 and Ba.5 which will soon arrive in Italy as well. So we can say that there is no big difference between the booster that has already arrived and those that will arrive. But it is certain that there is great confusion in the population. For this, I repeat that they are very similar adapted vaccines. To an over 65 or a fragile person who has doubts, I say that you can do the booster we have today, I would avoid waiting any longer. They must be vaccinated by October”Remarked Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa