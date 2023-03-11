Home Health Covid. Aifa suspends the antiviral molnupiravir: “No safety problems, but lack of benefits”
Health

by admin
The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency follows the negative opinion of the CHMP of the EMA of 24 February: lack of demonstration of benefits in terms of reduction of mortality and hospital admissions.

10 MAR

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) suspends the use of the antiviral drug against Covid-19 molnupiravir. No particular safety problems related to the treatment were detected, AIFA specifies: the decision follows the negative opinion formulated by the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on 24 February, due to the failure to demonstrate a clinical benefit in terms reduction in mortality and hospital admissions. AIFA announces that the decision was made in today’s session of the Technical-Scientific Commission.

Molnupiravir was initially made available for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19, through authorization for emergency distribution pursuant to Article 5.2 of Legislative Decree 219/2006 (Ministerial Decree of 26 November 2021 and subsequent extensions). The provision of suspension of use will be effective following its publication in the Official Gazette, concludes the Agency.

March 10, 2023
