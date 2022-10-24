Home Health Covid, Aifa towards ok to vaccine under 5 “but for fragile children”
Covid, Aifa towards ok to vaccine under 5 "but for fragile children"

Covid, Aifa towards ok to vaccine under 5 "but for fragile children"

After the Ema the anti-Covid vaccine for the under 5 will also arrive in Italy, but mainly for frail and immunosuppressed children. The Technical-Scientific Commission (CTS) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) met in the afternoon and included in the afternoon meeting, already scheduled, also the issue of the green light in Italy of the vaccine for the population range 6 months-5 years after the approval of the EMA last week.

From the evaluation made by the experts – according to what beraking latest news Health learns – two considerations emerged: availability of still limited data and current epidemic trend. On the basis of these evidences, according to the CTS, the vaccination of children under five years of age should be considered mainly for those at risk, therefore frail and immunosuppressed.

