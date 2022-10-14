World health authorities are in alert for autumn and winter because of the new wave coronavirus. The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, the Director General for Europe of the World Health Organization Hans Henri P. Kluge and the director of the European Center for Control and disease prevention Andrea Ammon.

The situation is not as dramatic as that of the last two years, but “it is clear that the Covid pandemic is not over yet“. In the note we read that there are clear indicators of a resurgence of infections throughout Europe, and therefore of a new wave will soon hit the Old Continent.

Unrestricted autumn and winter will favor the onset of strains of influenza seasonal. And for this, the representatives of the world health authorities underline, it will be necessary to take cover and protect public health, especially for the most fragile, using every tool available to individual nationals. Among all the use of vaccines.

In the southern hemisphere, the cold season has just ended, and in the countries south of the equator, winter has coincided with a high circulation of influenza. A similar scenario is also expected in Europe in the coming months. And for this it is “necessary to be ready and act now” to avoid the worst.

Double vaccine for fragile categories: for those recommended in autumn and winter

The simultaneous circulation of Covid-19 and influenza will expose those with other diseases to particularly high risks, affecting the estate health facilities and hospitals, already tested by three years of pandemic. Precisely for this reason it is necessary to develop prevention plans.

The advice of WHO, ECDC and the European Union is to administer both flu and Covid vaccines at the same time, creating ad hoc campaigns that allow access to preparations for fragile patients and categories of the population most at risk. The following.

Healthcare workers and health care workers.

Over 60.

Pregnant women.

Patients with comorbidities or with previous pathologies.

Millions of people across Europe have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus. And for this reason, the EU countries should make new efforts to reach all non-immunized people and in the meantime continue to administer doses of recall to high priority groups, in line with the recommendations of the national health authorities, in our case theAifa.

“Our message is simple. Vaccines save lives“, Is underlined in the joint note of the experts. This is because they decrease the risk of developing severe forms and serious consequences of both Covid and the flu. “There is no time to waste” and “we encourage all people, especially the most fragile ones, to come forward as soon as possible to receive the Covid and flu vaccine“.

Meanwhile, updated bivalent vaccines against all Covid strains have also arrived in Italy. Here are the categories that can already book them.