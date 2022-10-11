Covid and infections, attention returns to school desks. After the elimination of almost all the restrictions adopted in school contexts towards the health emergency, the conclusions of a study published in the journal Influenza and other respiratory virus by a group of Italian researchers. And the conclusions are that “the uncontrolled transmission of Sars-CoV-2 between the schools could cause the interruption of normal teaching activities and increase the load of the tracing operations”.

An underestimated risk

The work, coordinated by the epidemiologist Stefano Merler, director of the Center for health emergencies of the Bruno Kessler Foundation in Trento, seems to clarify once and for all what are the most probabilities linked to transmission in school contexts. Closed communities in which people still mostly unvaccinated live together for at least 5-6 hours a day. A risk that is in some ways inevitable. But obviously underestimated, in light of the enlargement of the meshes decided starting from the current year.

The Mede outbreak

The researchers came to these conclusions after studying the characteristics of an outbreak that developed in the small town of Mede (Pavia) between 7 January and 10 March 2021. A period during which the Alpha variant began to spread in Italy . And the first significant growth in adherence to the vaccination campaign was observed. Through normal testing activities and an ad-hoc school screening conducted on 357 people, the doctors of the prevention department of the local Ats (Health Protection Agency) intercepted a total of 460 positives.

Infections on the rise among students

From the analysis of the observed chain of transmission (who infected whom), the authors estimated what was the context in which the infections had occurred most frequently. Epidemiological investigations revealed that, in 1 out of 2 cases, Sars-CoV-2 was found to spread mainly in domestic environments. This is followed by at school (21%) and in other community contexts (29%). Generally speaking, one fifth of the positives (20%) were responsible for almost 80% of the cases of infection. However, this figure was much higher among students: the most frequent amplifiers of the infection and the starting point for chains of infections that are more difficult to interrupt. 46.2% of Sars-CoV-2 positive children and adolescents generated subsequent episodes of virus transmission: compared to a lower figure (25%) found in the general population.

Furthermore, the average number of infections generated by each coronavirus positive student was 1.03 – almost three times higher than that found in the rest of the population (0.35). In cases where the index case was a child or an adolescent – the epidemic in fact involved the municipal nursery, a kindergarten, primary and lower secondary schools – the clusters were finally composed of a higher number of infected people.

The difficult management of Sars-CoV-2 in schools

Data that, according to the researchers, confirm the difficulties in managing the spread of the virus in the school environment. And that launch a warning also in view of the current year, considering that the study was conducted in a period in which there was the obligation to respect the distance of one meter between the desks and children (from elementary school onwards) were required to follow the lessons with the mask. Without neglecting that, to stem the infections, all the schools involved were progressively closed. And the Municipality declared a red zone starting from 17 February.

“These results show that the transmission potential in schools can be particularly high and that schools can act as a transmission amplifier: even in the presence of measures to reduce the circulation of Sars-CoV-2, such as those that were active in the period where the study was conducted, “explains Merler.

That’s why the virus runs more at school

The causes of the greater transmissibility observed in the school environment are to be found in the high number of social contacts of the youngest and in the low probability of developing clinical symptoms in children and adolescents. This latter aspect “also tends to diminish the potential effectiveness of the reactive class closure strategy, when it is delayed since many asymptomatic cases are not intercepted in time”, adds the expert. Which underlines: “The wave of these days is largely determined by the reopening of schools, as evidenced by the significant increase in the incidence observed among those who attend them. The great summer wave of Omicron 5 had died off spontaneously due to lack of contacts from infect. The return to school, with all the social contacts between children and young people restored after the holidays, has probably given new space to the virus “.

Towards a new wave of infections?

Thanks to the advance of autumn, among the experts there are many who think that in the coming weeks there will be a new wave of infections. A concern also raised by the magazine Nature, according to which one of Omicron’s sub-variants is destined to spread more than the others. And to give life to what scientists already call “twindemic”: that is, a growth in infections in parallel, between flu and Sars-CoV-2.

“Even this wave will begin to decline when there will no longer be enough contacts useful for the virus to transmit itself – concludes Merler -. The extremely positive aspect is that in the population there is a very high level of protection against severe disease, determined by the percentage of people vaccinated or previously exposed to the virus. One thing that we can certainly do, useful both today and in the near future, is to increase the protection of the population against infection, by administering the fourth doses. This will take away space for the virus and the educational function of schools will also be protected “.