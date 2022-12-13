Home Health Covid and Australian flu, the peak around Christmas: what are the differences
Health

Covid and Australian flu, the peak around Christmas: what are the differences

by admin
Covid and Australian flu, the peak around Christmas: what are the differences

10/14

©IPA/Fotogramma

However, there is another way in which citizens can contribute, which is to get vaccinated against the flu. The vaccination is free and recommended for over 60s, the chronically ill, pregnant women, children from six months to six years and social and health workers, but it is also recommended for the rest of the population. “Those who haven’t done it yet can join the vaccination campaign with a good chance of avoid complications of the disease and also consequential ones improper access in the hospital”, – concludes De Iaco

See also  Former mayoral candidate Claut dresses in the uniform of interned Jews to protest the Green pass

You may also like

new effective drugs have given important results –...

Influenza in Trentino: the state of alert remains,...

Schillaci, more masks in hospitals and Rsa –...

The climbing wall in the former Osoppo barracks...

Nocturnal awakenings: pay attention to the serious message...

Slow Medicine: “A social pact for a sober,...

“Over three thousand are missing.” Contagion boom

An apple a day keeps the doctor away?...

at Christmas peak and hospitals under stress»

Mucus in stool: it’s worse than blood, what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy