However, there is another way in which citizens can contribute, which is to get vaccinated against the flu. The vaccination is free and recommended for over 60s, the chronically ill, pregnant women, children from six months to six years and social and health workers, but it is also recommended for the rest of the population. “Those who haven’t done it yet can join the vaccination campaign with a good chance of avoid complications of the disease and also consequential ones improper access in the hospital”, – concludes De Iaco