For whom it is indicated, do not waste time. The fourth dose or in any case the booster that has the task of reinforcing the defenses of antibodies against the variants of the Sars-CoV2- virus is of great importance. But don’t think that there is only Covid-19. The world of the invisible, and in particular of viruses and bacteria, offers a series of enemies that should not be underestimated and for which prevention is really fundamental.

In this sense, the vaccinations they are a basic tool. For this reason, it is necessary to think of vaccines for the flu and pneumococcal, Herpes Zoster and meningococcal vaccines, fundamental especially in fragile subjects, such as over 65, chronically ill, immunocompromised. To recommend this preventive approach are three scientific societies, the Society of General Medicine and Primary Care – SIMG, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases – SIMIT, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health – SItI, which have launched the “Non Solo Flu: give the other shoulder 3.0” campaign.

Double administration Covid-influenza

After two years in which the flu has affected less, there is fear of an aggressive return of the virus. “As every year, we are on the eve of the flu vaccination, which will start around mid-October in all regions – says Claudio Cricelli, President of SIMG. We must keep our guard on this epidemic, which is suspected to be relevant, both for the data of the southern hemisphere and because for two years there has been little circulation for the restrictive measures and there is a very weakened community immunity “.

“These forecasts impose the need to achieve high levels of coverage. Also, the flu vaccination can do from driver for other vaccinations, starting with the new vaccine against Covid, which can also be administered in the same session without any risk to safety and efficacy. The role of General Medicine is, as always, to support adult vaccinations at 360 degrees and this is an opportunity for relaunch. We family doctors can direct the different patients on the most suitable forms of protection for each one “.

One’s family doctor it therefore remains the main point of reference for establishing the most appropriate forms of prevention. It is also possible to contact the vaccination services of the Prevention Departments of the territorial ASLs and hospital vaccination clinics, while some vaccination hubs remain in operation for Covid. According to SItI President Antonio Ferro, “the initiative aims to reaffirm the importance of vaccinating against the flu, but also to confirm how safe the double administration (anti-Covid-19 and anti-flu), especially for the elderly “.

“It is crucial that people do not wait for the last moment to get vaccinated. This year we will have to face a particularly ‘aggressive’ flu, given that our immune defenses, in the last two years, due to the pandemic, have not been solicited. There is concern for this very reason, but also because of the number of flu shots in sharp decline. We are talking about a well identified strain that comes from Australia and the vaccines we use are made on just that. Everything, then, will depend on how the situation will evolve in general, whether we will go back to using masks or not, a decision that will be up to the Ministry “.

The other vaccines to remember

Specialists remember other no less important vaccines, especially for the population over 65 years and for immunocompromised individuals. Some viral and bacterial infections that cause even serious consequences can in fact be prevented.

“There are three important infectious diseases from which we must protect ourselves: pneumococcus, Herpes Zoster and meningococcus – underlines Claudio Mastroianni, President of SIMIT. In particular, Herpes Zoster (often known as Shingles) is a disease burdened by severe complications especially in those subjected to terapie immunosoppressive and which significantly compromises the quality of life of the people affected by it “.

“Do not underestimate the pneumococcus which is the most frequent cause of pneumonia, especially in the elderly, in which it can have an unfavorable evolution. Today we have the ability to use highly effective vaccines, which safely prevent these infections without side effects. Furthermore, with greater prevention, hospitalizations and inappropriate use of antibiotics are avoided, thus contributing to the fight against antibiotic resistance, which represents one of the most serious public health problems in the coming decades ”.