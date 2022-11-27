The increased tendency to go out and ad crowd the shops in the week of Black Fridayand as will happen for Christmas shopping, “they will affect the increase in Covid cases”, whose curve is uphill again this week. Crowded situations without public health measures and in the winter period “I’m a Virus Party”. This was stated by Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, commenting on the monitoring data of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room, with the main indicators on the rise. “All aggregation events, as we know, are at risk. They would be less so if we weren’t among the last for vaccination coverage among the large countries“.

“We have gone from being among the first in terms of vaccination coverage to being brought up at the rear. This puts us in a position to great vulnerability – he underlines – It is clear that if we alter the pillars of resistance to the virus, which are vaccination and public health measures, even more so when there are the usual Christmas gatherings there will be greater exposure to viral transmission. And we will register a further increase”. In short, the health policy towards epidemics “is fundamental. If it is not done, if it is not based above all on vaccines and public health measures, primarily the use of masks in crowded places, the upward trend, which we also see in this week’s surveillance data, will continue. And the dead will continue, fueling a silent massacre”, concludes Ricciardi.