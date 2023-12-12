Covid and flu: how to distinguish the symptoms

Coronavirus and Flu Cases on the Rise Two Weeks Before Christmas

As the holiday season approaches, the spread of both the coronavirus and the flu is on the rise, leading to concerns of a new peak in cases towards the end of December. With the number of new Covid cases in Italy doubling in the first week of December to 59,488, the situation is alarming. The number of hospitalizations and deaths is also increasing, particularly among the elderly. Experts are urging citizens to get vaccinated to help avoid a surge in cases during the upcoming holidays.

In addition to the increasing Covid cases, the flu is also spreading rapidly, with 630 thousand infections reported in the first week of December. Despite the numbers, experts from the ministry have stated that the situation is “under control” and are exploring ways to increase vaccines in high-risk groups, possibly involving general practitioners.

One of the main challenges in dealing with the two viruses is distinguishing their symptoms, which are very similar. Fever, sore throat, and cough are common symptoms of both Covid and the flu. The best way to differentiate between the two is by taking a swab test. In the case of Covid, symptoms may also include intense sore throat, persistent cough, difficulty breathing, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

To prevent infections, health experts are advising people to avoid greetings with kisses and hugs, a common practice during the holiday season. Maintaining physical distance, according to Dr. Filippo Anelli, is a gesture of attentiveness towards oneself and others. With the peak in infections expected during the Christmas holidays, it is crucial for individuals to be cautious and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of both viruses.