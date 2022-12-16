Listen to the audio version of the article

The perfect storm caused by a never so virulent flu as this year and Covid is causing a tsunami which until the end of the year translates into about 30 million working days lost for an impact of around 4.5 billion between lost productivity and costs for the State. Not to mention the costs for the Health Service put under pressure – accesses to the emergency rooms for the two viruses have grown by 50% – and the costs for medicines paid out of pocket by citizens.

The contagion curve rises rapidly

In short, this is the salty account of the deadly mix between Covid, which is still there – as the 100 deaths a day recall – and the flu that hits hard as it has never been seen for over 10 years now, with the curve of infections has risen sharply in recent weeks and its peak is expected at Christmas.

From the beginning of autumn until the beginning of December, almost 4 million Italians were in fact put to bed by the flu, also thanks to the fact that for over two years it seemed to have almost disappeared thanks to masks and distancing. But another 4 million could be added for the entire month of December, given that the rate of growth is around 1 million infected per week.

Thirty million working days lost

If the positives (with symptoms) of Covid are added to these 8 million from September until the end of the year, the total bill exceeds 10 million Italians in bed. Of these, approximately 6 million are adults who have lost or will lose an average of 5 days of work for a total of 30 million working days lost. At what cost? «According to the latest available data from INPS, the average gross daily salary is 93 euros, while the average indemnity paid by INPS for each day of absence is around 60%, therefore 55 euros. If we multiply them by 30 million days we have 2.8 billion of lost productivity for companies calculated on the basis of wages, while the cost to the State is 1.600 billion. These 4.4 billion are a likely macro statistic of this impact», warns Enzo De Fusco, founding labor consultant of DeFusco Labor & Legal.

The best defense is always the vaccine

How to stem this tide? The best weapon is vaccines: but if they left (late) for the flu only at the end of October, Covid pays for the flop of the new campaign. In one week the fourth doses dropped by 23% and to date only 28% of the over 60s have already protected themselves. But the measures taken for Covid are also making a comeback. In fact, the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) invites you to protect yourself with masks and hand hygiene, but also to extend the flu vaccination campaign for the entire month of January. Objective: to avoid that, having reached the peak, this incidence of the virus is maintained for more than the usual 1-2 weeks before the descent, creating serious problems until late spring.