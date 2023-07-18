Covid and mRNA vaccines are biological weapons

By Alessio Fortunati for comedonchisciotte.org

The search for the truth about the origins of Covid is far from over; the investigations on the improper use of experimentation, in the ever-creating new products of genetic engineering, on the content and effect of the inoculations imposed on the world‘s population, increasingly topical and difficult to contain.

In some countries, the first compensations are beginning to be seen for the many victims of adverse or side effects of the Covid vaccines; politicians and representatives of institutions, newspapers that admit the use of regime propaganda, disseminating a climate of danger and a deceptive threat to humanity; judges and institutions that launch investigations not on the management of a pandemic emergency now impossible to defend, but on the execution of a planned strategy, using first the phantom SARS-CoV-2 as a real biological weapon, then mRNA vaccines .

In the United States Congress, the commission on Covid restarts, putting Dr Kristian Andersen, co-author of the controversial article, published in March 2020 in Nature Medicine, under pressure, in which he defended himself and tried to demonstrate the normality of Covid and the naturalness with which possibly these viruses are able to make the leap of species, passing from animals to humans. New documents and revelations are being brought to public attention, also revealing further aspects of gain-of-function research funded by the Department of Defense and the NIH in China. In particular, the DEFUSE project was brought up, proposed by the EcoHealth Alliance to DARPA in 2018 and rejected because it was considered too dangerous, even for the Department of Defense (of which DARPA is a part). This project, its implications and how probably that research was then continued with the money from Fauci’s NIAID, is being talked about in Italy, for the first time in an interview I gave to the La Finanza channel on the Web.

But that is not all. A few days ago, the Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) voted on a controversial proposal. As Mike Mangoli writes, for CBS12, representatives of the group had drafted a letter to be sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as other state officials, with the intention of requesting that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 are made illegal in Florida.

CBS12 was able to obtain a copy of the letter the party sent to hundreds of voters registered as Republicans in Brevard County. After heated debate prior to the vote, the majority approved the resolution, believing that the vaccine is essentially a biological weapon. Commission group leaders then adopted the resolution, asking Governor DeSantis to make anti-Covid vaccines illegal. In other Florida districts, Seminole, Lake, St. John’s, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties, GOP representatives passed similar resolutions.

The letter will be sent to all state legislators representing the region, Brevard’s Congressional delegation, including Senators Rubio and Scott, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and, of course, Governor DeSantis.

Below, I report the translation of the letter as reported by journalist Mike Mangoli, on July 13, 2023, in his article: “County GOP: COVID-19 vaccine is a bioweapon” published on CBS12.com.

Whereas We were told by the People of the State of Florida that COVID-19 presented a great danger to ourselves, our families, and our communities. We were then subsequently told, and in many cases forced, to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccines for the following reasons: that it would prevent transmission and thus stop the spread of COVID-19. That doing so would protect our families, ourselves, and the public. Doing so would allow us to keep our jobs and/or benefits to be able to support our families. By doing so we were fulfilling our patriotic duty to our country, state, and community. We had no choice due to President Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Obligations. Considering the strong and credible evidence that has recently been revealed that COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines are biological and technological weapons. Whereas Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1,223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects. Considered a huge number of human beings who died and or were permanently disabled. Whereas there is strong and credible evidence that COVID-19 mRNA inoculations alter human DNA. Considering that government agencies, media and technology companies, and other corporations, have committed a gigantic fraud by claiming that COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective. Considering a state grand jury is investigating COVID-19 vaccine crimes. Considering that the perpetrated experimentation on humans and the denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity. Resolved: In the name of preserving the human race, the Brevard County Republican Party calls on Governor DeSantis and state lawmakers to prohibit the sale and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and all related vaccines in the state of Florida, and to State Attorney General to immediately requisition all COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA vaccines in the state of Florida and initiate a forensic analysis being conducted to determine whether the ingredients pose a danger to the recipients.

A first observation should be made regarding the reference that the letter makes to the current investigations into COVID-19 vaccines. In December, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, had in fact asked the Supreme Court of Florida (in the USA, each state has its own Supreme Court) to appoint a grand jury to investigate the vaccination and verify whether any crime had been committed. The Florida Supreme Court approved the request and assigned a grand jury to investigate. Currently, the status of the investigation is not known, also in consideration of the fact that in the United States, the proceedings initiated by the grand jury are usually highly confidential.

In his grand jury filing, DeSantis wrote: “Florida law prohibits fraudulent practices, including the dissemination of false or deceptive advertising for a drug and the use of any representation or suggestion in any advertisement for a drug. drug that the application of that drug is effective when it is not”.

Thus, as we are now getting used to observing and living on our own skin, we have to confront the dystopian world of Orwellian doublethinking. You don’t get vaccinated, you get sick, you die; it rains, there is drought, there are more epidemics, you don’t get vaccinated, you get sick, you die; it’s summer so it’s hot; and we can go on like this indefinitely.

In Italy, even the slightest criticism of the crazy agenda of mass vaccinations is instantly attacked, degraded and shattered until it disappears into oblivion or overwhelmed by the always effective technique of the media pillory. Vaccines cannot be touched; anti-covid vaccines although never; one would risk falling into one of the picturesque categories that the totalitarian ruler of the moment has constructed: no-global, no-vax, no green pass, no-tav, no it-alert and so on. Not to mention that there is always the danger of being branded a flat earther.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ocean, politicians not being yet aware of these risks, have asked themselves a few questions.

Perhaps, as in every part of the world, initially overwhelmed by propaganda, by deceptive and false news coming from the so-called “scientific community” and by the contingency of having to decide the fate of millions of people in a short time, they will have fallen into the vortex of collective psychosis, as many ordinary citizens had already done; perhaps someone else will also have seen an opportunity for profit, or someone else will actually be terrified by the looming killer virus pressing from the east.

However, having said all this, some of them out of fear of the consequences or as a result of a sincere redemption that is, regaining possession of their own conscience and capacity for critical judgment, indeed having come out of the dystopian bubble formed by mass psychosis, have tried and are still trying , to stop this machine of evil, where profits and globalist strategies for changing society have intertwined until they merge; since it is indeed difficult today to disentangle one from the other, to understand where the lust for profit ends and the transhuman agenda begins.

Someone thus began to ask questions, to admit reality, to call things by their proper name: Covid is a biological weapon and the anti-Covid vaccines are a biological weapon.

From the beginning, I have always refused to define this so-called “vaccine” as a drug, an experimental drug, or a serum gene, or an experimental therapy. Just as I have always fought for it to be understood that even SARS-CoV-2, i.e. COVID-19, from which vaccines derive, was nothing but a biological weapon. A chimera is a product of genetic engineering synthesized in the laboratory, with the aim of attacking human cells. As such it should be studied; as such it should be analyzed and for it a process of elaboration for an effective and safe therapeutic strategy should be started. Regarding vaccines, as the members of the Republican Party in Florida are also asking, the only thing to do is to request the confiscation of all batches of mRNA vaccines, against covid but not only, considering that this technology is already in action, currently in use and rapidly expanding for a diverse class of pathologies. An in-depth and independent forensic analysis should be carried out on the content of each single class of vaccines, in order to finally understand how deep the problem is in the area and what to do to help the millions of people, our fellow citizens, who trusted the state and its experts , propaganda or who simply gave in to the insane tyrannical obligation, having to choose between the risk of being inoculated with a substance with secret and potentially lethal toxic ingredients, or losing everything until they were no longer able to guarantee survival for themselves and for their family.

Finally, let me conclude with a brief reflection which I hope to bring to you. Let’s imagine that tomorrow, in Italy, the elected representatives of the Chamber and Senate, together with regional and provincial councilors, sent a letter to the regional president, asking him to sign a law making mRNA vaccines illegal, since covid and anti-inoculations – covid are biological weapons. What would happen nationally? Is our politics still capable of producing an alternative vision of society between the parties? Are we still in time to put a stop to crazy choices, pitting logic and critical reasoning against blind obedience to supranational powers and agendas?

The invitation to local representatives, from city communities to regions, to be spokespersons for citizens and to do what seems impossible, to pursue truth and justice, taking the example and courage of the few who over time are becoming many who have already walked in this direction . There is still time and space to save individuals and communities, the only thing missing is the will to take the first step.

Dr. Alessio Fortunati, PhD. Doctor of Biological Sciences, Molecular Biologist, Essayist and free thinker.

