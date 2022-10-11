Workers will be able to be recognized for occupational disease due to virus (and therefore including Covid) even if the infectious event cannot be demonstrated in the workplace.

The novelty comes with sentence no. 29435 of 10 October 2022 in which the supreme Court of Cassation it ruled on the appeal of an employee of an RSA who, after contracting hepatitis, had requested recognition of the occupational disease even though she was unable to prove that she had contracted the infection during her work.

The verdict

Specifically, the employee, after contracting hepatitis, had submitted an application to collect the Inail coverage. In the first instance the court and subsequently in the second level of judgment the Court of Appeal, had rejected the request of the employee of the RSA.

The motivation of the judgment, as stated in the judgment of the Court published by theOlympus Observatory it would be that: “ the territorial court, starting from the possible multi-factor origin of the disease, held that the proof of the cause of work or of the special harmfulness of the work environment weighed on the worker, adding that the assessment to be made did not concern the causal link dependent on the pathological effects professional accident that has certainly occurred, focusing on the certain identification of the fact at the origin of the disease ”.

The employee had continued the appeal to the Supreme Court which finally ruled on the matter. According to the Court, there would be a “ reasonable probability can also be developed based on the compatibility of the disease as inferred from the type of duties performed, the duration and time of the work performance and the absence of other extra-professional factors, being able to jointly use epidemiological data for this purpose ”.

In the sentence (which was also dealt with by the newspaper ItaliaOggi), the Supreme Court allegedly stated on the case, that hepatitis must be recognized as an occupational disease as “ the action of microbial or viral factors is also a violent cause which, penetrating into the human organism, determine the alteration of the anatomical-physiological balance, provided that this action, even if its effects occur after a certain time, both in relationship with the performance of work, even in the absence of a specific violent cause underlying the infection ”.

In the passage of the sentence in which the Court mentions “microbial or viral factors that, penetrating the human body, determine the alteration of the anatomical-physiological balance”, it could be found, albeit indirectly, that Covid is also one of occupational diseases even if there is a difficulty in proving that the worker has contracted the virus in the workplace.