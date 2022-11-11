In absolute terms, they cause less serious pictures than those related to the first infection, but reinfections from Sars-CoV-2 do not necessarily always evolve without particular consequences. This is why continuing to adopt non-pharmacological protective measures (social distancing, hand hygiene and especially the use of masks) in certain contexts remains one of the pieces to be preserved even in this phase of the Covid pandemic.
Covid and the boomerang effect, with each reinfection more serious consequences
