“In this still fragile epidemiological situation, albeit with clear improvements, and with a view to September-October, talking today about reducing the quarantine for asymptomatic Covid positives does not seem like a great idea. I also understand the need to find solutions according to the vote of 25 September, but that of reducing isolation is the most dangerous “. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to beraking latest news Health, siding against a possible revision of the duration of isolation for asymptomatic positives.