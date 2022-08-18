Home Health Covid, Andreoni: “Quarantine reduction is not a great idea, dangerous”
Health

Covid, Andreoni: “Quarantine reduction is not a great idea, dangerous”

by admin
Covid, Andreoni: “Quarantine reduction is not a great idea, dangerous”

“In this still fragile epidemiological situation, albeit with clear improvements, and with a view to September-October, talking today about reducing the quarantine for asymptomatic Covid positives does not seem like a great idea. I also understand the need to find solutions according to the vote of 25 September, but that of reducing isolation is the most dangerous “. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to beraking latest news Health, siding against a possible revision of the duration of isolation for asymptomatic positives.

See also  Twist: Musk will not join the Twitter board

You may also like

Monkeypox, can be asymptomatic – the Republic –...

Illness then hospitalization: what happened to Renato Pozzetto

Nobody knows, but these foods strengthen the immune...

Goodbye physical exercise, after years of studies, the...

Windows 11’s next major update coming this fall...

Calabria, 500 doctors arriving from Cuba to fill...

Soul Hackers 2 Review – Gamereactor – Soul...

Covid: beds occupancy falls Medicine Puglia – Puglia

Embracer Group Just Acquired…Everything? – – Gamereactor

West Nile virus, infections on the rise in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy