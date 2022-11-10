Home Health Covid, Andreoni: “With vaccines you save 150 thousand lives”
Health

Covid, Andreoni: “With vaccines you save 150 thousand lives”

by admin
Covid, Andreoni: “With vaccines you save 150 thousand lives”

Vaccination is the cornerstone of prevention. All we have achieved in the fight against Covid is thanks to vaccines which in the world, in the first year of immunizations, have saved 14 million lives and in Italy 150 thousand. This is why it is necessary to continue the vaccination campaign without hesitation, and it seems to me that the Minister of Health has reiterated this, without any backtracking of politics even on the fourth dose. “So at beraking latest news Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic of Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), comments on the
statements by Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, the “fourth dose for those who are not at risk makes no sense”
.

“In Italy, according to ISS data, – recalls Andreoni – immunizations against Covid have avoided 500 thousand hospitalizations and 55 thousand hospitalizations. This is why we still need to maintain a high rate of immunizations, above all – he warns – because we are seeing more and more cases due to sub-variant of Omicron 5 Cerberus and some are fully vaccinated. “

See also  "With vaccination it will become like a flu"

You may also like

Influenza, Bassetti: “Risk of infernal trio with Covid...

Insulin Resistance and Belly Fat: What to Do

Pandemic effect on assisted reproduction, births down by...

the secret lies in these 10 things to...

Nobody knows that INPS pays 290 euros a...

Letter from pediatricians to the Minister of Health:...

In Lombardy they choose not to value nurses

Centaurus vs Cerberus, fight between Covid variants for...

From Japan the pill that increases muscles without...

Anna’s story (with a happy ending): “My nightmare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy