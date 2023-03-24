The decline in Covid cases and deaths reported around the world continuesbut with a clear recovery of infections between the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia where the boom in India stands out: the country struggling with the ‘Arturo’ variant (XBB.1.16) – Omicron recombinant ended up in the spotlight also on social media, so much so that it deserved the nickname that refers to one of the brightest stars in the firmament – records a + 251% cases in 28 days in the latest bulletin released by the World Health Organization. Instead, the growth of infections in Europe is slowing down.

Overall, globally in the period from 20 February to 19 March over 3.7 million cases and over 26 thousand deaths were reported, equal to -31% and -46% respectively compared to the previous 28 days. As of March 19, since the beginning of the pandemic there are over 760 million confirmed infections and over 6.8 million deaths.

Once again the WHO reiterates that “current trends are underreporting of the true number of infections and reinfections” from Sars-CoV-2, “as prevalence surveys show. This is in part due to reduced testing and reporting delays in many countries. The data presented may be incomplete and therefore should be interpreted with caution”, warns the Geneva agency which, in monitoring changes in epidemiological trends, followsii comparisons over 28-day intervals because “this helps account for reporting delays, smooth out weekly fluctuations in the number of infections, and provide a clearer picture of where the pandemic is accelerating or decelerating.”

A regional level, in the last 28 days i new cases have therefore increased in three of the 6 WHO regions (+89% Eastern Mediterranean, +70% Southeast Asia, +9% Europe), while they decreased in the other three (-58% Western Pacific, -43% Africa, -28% Americas). New deaths fell in 5 regions (-76% Western Pacific, -57% Africa, -38% Americas, -24% Southeast Asia, -15% Europe), while they increased by 68% in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In the last 28 days the highest number of new Covid cases has been reported from United States (792,202, -29%), Russian Federation (339,564, +25%), China (320,029, -50%), Japan (291,672, -73%) and Germany (281,468, -18%) while for reported deaths there are the USA (8,187, -39%), the United Kingdom (2,474, -9%), Japan (1,898, -71%), Brazil (1,587, -15%) and China (1,472, – 85%).

For the European region, the WHO report indicates over 1.5 million infections and 9,607 deaths in the last 28 days. Twenty-nine countries recorded increases of 20% or more in new cases, with the highest increases reported by Kyrgyzstan (+461%), Armenia (+216%) and Ukraine (+201%). The highest number of new infections was reported by Russian Federation (339,564, 232.7/100,000, +25%), Germany (281,468, 338.4/100,000, -18%) and Austria (139,925, 1,572.0/100,000, +33%), while in the lead for new deaths are the United Kingdom (2,474, 3.6/100 thousand, -9%), the Russian Federation (1,035, less than 1/100 thousand, -6%) and Germany (985, 1.2/100 thousand, -27%) .

The Kraken is Arturo

Meanwhile it grows in the world the share of Sars-CoV-2 sequences attributable to Kraken (XBB.1.5), the only variant considered ‘of interest’ (Voi) by the World Health Organization in its new classification system. According to the update, the prevalence of Krakens – reported in 85 countries – rose to 37.7% globally, compared to 29% in the period January 30-February 5 (week 5). Regarding the 5 variants under monitoring (Vum), all show a stable or declining trend except for the XBB sub-lineages, which increased from 5.7% in week 5 to 12.5% ​​in week 9.

Of the family Omicron’s XBB is also part of XBB.1.16, which experts have renamed ‘Arturo’ on social media – such as the red giant which is the brightest star in the constellation Boote, the fourth brightest in the sky – considering it possibly responsible for the new peak of infections recorded by India.

The pediatricianto Vipin M. Vashishtha, former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the WHO Vaccine Safety Net (Vsn) initiative, tweeted the first case of Arcturus intercepted in China and explained that at the moment the sublineage XBB.1.16 has been detected in 17 countries, including Canada and Singapore , for a total of 474 isolations.

For the expert, the Indian situation must be kept an eye on, to understand if this mutant manages to overcome the immunity of a population that has faced different variants, the Centaurus Kraken. Attention in the country is high after that for the first time in 2023 the quota has been exceeded 1,100 daily cases, even if the trend of hospitalizations and mortality at the moment would not be worrying according to some local experts.

Of the Arturo variant there is also talk in a technical briefing by the British agency Ukhsa (UK Health Security Agency), which monitors any “signals” on the horizon. And among those under the spotlight, for reasons ranging from growth relative to mutation profiles of a certain type, XBB.1.16 is also cited, together with XBB.1.9.1 (which is rapidly increasing in proportion and appears to be the only one with a significant growth advantage over Kraken, even in small numbers), and XBB.1.9.2.