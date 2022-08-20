Listen to the audio version of the article

You should go into isolation for at least five days when the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear. On average, the infection lasts so long, even if 2 out of 3 patients continue to be contagious on the fifth day while 1 in 4 is still contagious on the seventh day. Rapid tests are not reliable in diagnosing the onset of infection, but their accuracy improves over time, so it is advisable to use them starting from the sixth day to understand when you can safely exit isolation. To suggest these new recommendations is the first study done in the real world (and not in controlled laboratory conditions) to determine the duration of contagiousness of Covid-19 patients. The results are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine by Imperial College London.

Questionnaire and swabs

The study examined about forty patients (vaccinated and not) who came into contact with SarsCoV2 positive cohabitants between September 2020 and March 2021 (at the time of the first viral strain and the Alpha variant) or between May and October 2021 ( with the wave of the Delta variant). Each day, participants underwent a symptom questionnaire and nasal and pharyngeal molecular swabs which, if positive, were further analyzed to quantify contagiousness.

The results

In parallel, more than 600 rapid tests were performed to verify their sensitivity and accuracy with respect to molecular swabs. The results reveal that only 20% of the participants were actually contagious before the onset of symptoms. Two-thirds of the cases were still infectious five days after the onset of symptoms, while a quarter were still contagious on the seventh day.

The windows of contagiousness

Thanks to this study, “we were able to define the window in which people are contagious,” explains the infectious disease specialist Ajit Lalvani of Imperial College. “This is critical to controlling any pandemic: so far it has never been done for any respiratory infection in the community.” In light of these data, experts recommend that people with Covid isolate themselves for five days after the onset of symptoms and perform rapid tests starting on the sixth day. If you test negative for two consecutive days, you can leave the isolation. If, on the other hand, we are still positive, we must continue the isolation until we become negativized, in any case at most for another five days. According to the researchers, these indications could also be applicable to the Omicron variants currently in circulation, although they appear to have a lower viral load and a shorter period of contagiousness.