Covid: August is free, but under the threat of Centaurus

August in the shadow of the deliberately free Covid, that is, without restrictions and rules that harass Italians, could also be relaxing, were it not for one (yet another) problem: Centaurus. From India, where it was born, this sub-variant of Omicron Ba.2.75 is making its way fast, too fast. Because speed is the strong point of Centaurus: if Omicron has already proved to be fast and effective in targeting, this latest copy of the virus is lightning-fast: 13 times more capable of hitting the mark.

