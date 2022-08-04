August in the shadow of the deliberately free Covid, that is, without restrictions and rules that harass Italians, could also be relaxing, were it not for one (yet another) problem: Centaurus. From India, where it was born, this sub-variant of Omicron Ba.2.75 is making its way fast, too fast. Because speed is the strong point of Centaurus: if Omicron has already proved to be fast and effective in targeting, this latest copy of the virus is lightning-fast: 13 times more capable of hitting the mark.