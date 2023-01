“Il Cuban vaccine as effective as those with mRna. One more opportunity if it is approved for those who cannot or do not want to make other vaccines. What will the no-vaxes say now?” Matteo Bassetti wrote on Facebook, commenting on the study published in the ‘Lancet’ with the results of the study on the Soberana 2 vaccine produced by Cuba, the first protein-based conjugate vaccine against Sars-CoV -2.